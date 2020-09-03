Giuseppina SCALI

Passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Tabor Manor at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Domenico. Cherished mother of Gabriella Ferraro, Cosimo Scali and Nick (Sarah) Scali. Loving Nonna of the late Vince (Sandy) Ferraro, Carlo (Jane) Ferraro, Roberto (Tanya) Ferraro, Rosaria (Mike) Chiliac, Domenic (Sarah) Scali, Joya (Brent), Peter Scali, Kristen (Joe) Smith, Kara (Elie) Kassabian and Jonathan Scali. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St Catharines on Friday, September 4th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Vigil Prayers will take place at 3 p.m. on Friday in the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Alfred's Church, 272 Vine Street, St. Catharines on Saturday, September 5th at 9:30 a.m. Entombment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens in Fonthill to follow. Memorial donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.