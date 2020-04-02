|
|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Giuseppina Taddeo (Zappitelli) at Hogarth Riverview Manor on March 30, 2020 with her husband at her side and her daughter holding her hand. Giuseppina was born on December 11, 1924 in Santa Maria del Molise, Italy. She married Tomaso Taddeo on December 19, 1946 and together they had one daughter, Anna. They left Italy in 1954, briefly residing in Montevideo, Uruguay before finally settling in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Giuseppina was an amazingly kind and loving woman with a sweet smile and a wonderful sense of humour. She was strong willed and out spoken; meticulous to a fault. Although her ideas were mind boggling and annoying at times, these little quirks will truly be missed now. Giuseppina knew the value of a strong work ethic. In her younger years, she held down several jobs; from working at Zappi's Pizza to being a hotel chambermaid. She was extremely proud of her yearly vegetable garden and spent a goodly amount of time jarring her vegetables for the winter months. More importantly, Giuseppina was an incredible cook. She was known for her delicious spaghetti sauce, which was said to be amongst the best ever. Until recently, Giuseppina was extremely active. She was always doing something; whether it was cooking, cleaning, baking or jarring. Her family used to lovingly refer to her as 'the Energizer bunny.' She was a long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Peace in Niagara Falls until she moved to Ignace, Ontario in 2018. Although separated by distance, she fiercely loved her family. Giuseppina is survived by her husband, Tomaso, her daughter Anna (Tony) Zappitelli, grandson Joe (Susan) and granddaughter Sandy (Kevin) Twardowsky. Also surviving are her two great-grandsons, Nicholas and Jared and special friend, Michelle Zappitelli. Giuseppina is also survived by her brother Costantino (Filomena) of Montreal, sisters Emma (the late Antonio) of Montreal, Domenica (Guido) of Isernia, Italy, Michelina (the late Battista), sisters-in-law, Viola of Montreal, Emily (the late Luigi) of Niagara Falls, Dora (Carmine) of Woodbridge and brother-in-law Armando (the late Assunta). Preceded in death by her brothers Addolorato (the late Antoinetta) of Italy and Antonio of Montreal. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. A private family funeral service has taken place, with the Rite of Entombment following at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Giuseppina, memorial contributions may be made to Heart Niagara. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 2, 2020