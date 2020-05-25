It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother at the age of 96. Mom was born in Hungary and brought to Canada by her parents at the age of two. She was one of seven siblings. At the age of sixteen, Grace met her love Steve and was married for seventy three years until he passed in 2010. Together they raised three children along with both pursuing their careers. We are very proud of all that she accomplished in her life time. Leaving behind her children, Steven (Emily) of Peterborough, Charles (Linda) of Montreal, Linda (Steve) of Niagara Falls, five grandsons, three great-grandsons, two great-granddaughters and one great-great-grandson. Grace is also survived by many thoughtful nieces and nephews who we thank for taking the time to visit their Aunt Grace. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank the ladies of 'Legends' at Bella Senior Care for their loving care and compassion toward mom. She truly loved you all. A special note to all my friends - thank you for all your support. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 25, 2020.