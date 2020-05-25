Gizela "Grace" (Churilla) BALOGH
1923-09-16 - 2020-05-15
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gizela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother at the age of 96. Mom was born in Hungary and brought to Canada by her parents at the age of two. She was one of seven siblings. At the age of sixteen, Grace met her love Steve and was married for seventy three years until he passed in 2010. Together they raised three children along with both pursuing their careers. We are very proud of all that she accomplished in her life time. Leaving behind her children, Steven (Emily) of Peterborough, Charles (Linda) of Montreal, Linda (Steve) of Niagara Falls, five grandsons, three great-grandsons, two great-granddaughters and one great-great-grandson. Grace is also survived by many thoughtful nieces and nephews who we thank for taking the time to visit their Aunt Grace. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank the ladies of 'Legends' at Bella Senior Care for their loving care and compassion toward mom. She truly loved you all. A special note to all my friends - thank you for all your support. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved