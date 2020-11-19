With saddened hearts but many fond memories, the family of Gladys (McQuiggin) Marchand announces her peaceful passing into the arms of her Saviour on November 17, 2020 with family by her side. Loving mother of Kathy (Roland Miegs and Ken (Jane) McQuiggin. Cherished grandmother of Chris, Beth, Chelsea, Braiden, Hillary, Curtis and families. Proud great grandmother of nine. She will be missed by her sister, Helen Borg and her friend Lyle McCullough, by her brother in law, Henri Turmel and by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, George and Muriel McQuiggin, and by her sisters, Grace Battyanyi (2012) and Vera Turmel (2019). She was a member of Beacon Baptist Church and enjoyed the services when physically able. She would always welcome family and friends into her home. The family would like to give sincere thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and home care for the help she received. Memorial Donations to the Beacon Baptist Church can be made at the Murphy Funeral Home, Delhi (519) 582-1290 (www.mfh.ca
re) and will be gratefully appreciated by the family.