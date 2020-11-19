1/1
Gladys (McQuiggin) Marchand
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With saddened hearts but many fond memories, the family of Gladys (McQuiggin) Marchand announces her peaceful passing into the arms of her Saviour on November 17, 2020 with family by her side. Loving mother of Kathy (Roland Miegs and Ken (Jane) McQuiggin. Cherished grandmother of Chris, Beth, Chelsea, Braiden, Hillary, Curtis and families. Proud great grandmother of nine. She will be missed by her sister, Helen Borg and her friend Lyle McCullough, by her brother in law, Henri Turmel and by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, George and Muriel McQuiggin, and by her sisters, Grace Battyanyi (2012) and Vera Turmel (2019). She was a member of Beacon Baptist Church and enjoyed the services when physically able. She would always welcome family and friends into her home. The family would like to give sincere thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and home care for the help she received. Memorial Donations to the Beacon Baptist Church can be made at the Murphy Funeral Home, Delhi (519) 582-1290 (www.mfh.care) and will be gratefully appreciated by the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved