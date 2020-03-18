|
It is with a deep sense of loss that we announce the passing of Gladys Platts (Honsberger), lifelong resident of Jordan Station, in her 86th year. Following a brief illness, she was able to spend her final days at home with support from family, friends and caregivers. Predeceased by husband Tom (2010), parents Bill and Hilda, and brother Roy (infant). Survived by sister Phyllis, children Tom (Lisa Flynn), Marie (Ken) Goertzen, and grandchildren Jesse (Brianne), Angela (Taras), and great-grandchildren Jackson and Archer. Brother-in-law Dick Platts (Betsy), and sister-in-law Betty Platts. A tireless worker, she spent her summers trying to instill her work ethic into local youth on our family farm (which was her lifetime commitment), and the rest of the year enjoying the many aspects of cottage life (including fishing), and her passion for birds everywhere she went. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jordan Station United Church where a Memorial Service is yet to be determined. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 18, 2020