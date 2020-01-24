Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of 44 years to Joan. Loving father of Holly May (Corey) and predeceased by his daughters Kelly and Laura Lee. Cherished grandfather of Amber Lee, Samantha, Glen-Edward, Michael and Tabatha. Dear brother of Bill (Sheila), Leslie (Karen) and predeceased by his sister Joanne. Glen had a long career as a truck driver which he enjoyed very much. After retirement, he volunteered at the Fonthill Legion where he was also a member of the cribbage and shuffleboard league. Friends and family will be received at the PEDLAR FUNERAL HOME, 1292 Pelham Street, Fonthill on Monday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. with service to be held at 12:00 noon. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Fonthill Legion Branch 613. Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -