|
|
Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of 44 years to Joan. Loving father of Holly May (Corey) and predeceased by his daughters Kelly and Laura Lee. Cherished grandfather of Amber Lee, Samantha, Glen-Edward, Michael and Tabatha. Dear brother of Bill (Sheila), Leslie (Karen) and predeceased by his sister Joanne. Glen had a long career as a truck driver which he enjoyed very much. After retirement, he volunteered at the Fonthill Legion where he was also a member of the cribbage and shuffleboard league. Friends and family will be received at the PEDLAR FUNERAL HOME, 1292 Pelham Street, Fonthill on Monday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. with service to be held at 12:00 noon. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Fonthill Legion Branch 613. Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 24, 2020