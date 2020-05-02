Passed away peacefully at his home in Huntsville, ON on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Marilyn (deceased) and loving father to Craig Mount (Luanne) of Victoria, BC, Colleen Valliere of Huntsville and Carolyn Mount (Christine) of Fort Frances, ON. Proud grandfather of Nathan, Lauren, Gareth and Claire. Dear brother-in-law to Betty Mitchell (Howard) of Listowel and Jack (deceased) and Karen Traviss of Huntsville. Will be deeply missed by several nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. Glenn was born and raised as a farm boy in Medonte Township and then went on to study Engineering at Ryerson. Glenn and Marilyn started their young family while living in Fergus and then moved to Welland in 1975 to start a teaching career at Niagara College. The Construction Technology program and its students benefited greatly from Glenn's professionalism, dedication and work ethic for the next 25 years. He was awarded the The Outstanding Educator Award by the Ontario Association of Certified Engineering Technicians and Technologists in 2003. Glenn's strong Christian faith was a cornerstone of his outgoing personality. He contributed generously and held numerous positions at Knox Presbyterian in Welland and St. Andrews Presbyterian in Huntsville, where he had moved in 2015. All who knew Glenn will know that he lived out his Christian faith, which sustained him until the end. Glenn engaged enthusiastically in any community he found himself involved with. He never failed to volunteer when called upon and you could often find him riding his bike from one commitment to the next. He will be remembered by everyone for his charming stories and the warm welcome he extended to all. A memorial will be held at a later date at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Huntsville, ON. A private family inurnment will follow at Molesworth Cemetery where he will join Marilyn. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Glenn can be made to Canadian Foodgrains Bank (foodgrainsbank.ca) or the Terry Fox Foundation (terryfox.org). Online condolences can be made at www.mitchellfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 2, 2020.