Glenn Fletcher Calder
B.A. AKA "The Rev", "Fletch" and "Calder" August 22, 1935 - November 21, 2020 On November 21, 2020, we lost a much loved father, grandfather "Boppa" "Grandpa", brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Predeceased by his parents Albert "Albie" Calder and Vera Wilson and siblings Gord, Debbie and Kelly and also his dearly loved best friend "Buddy", his dog (who he used to say wasn't a dog at all, but a person). Forever missed by his children Kris, Adam (Lindsay) and Tina; grandchildren Alexandra, Cole, Maya, Presley and Ava-Monroe; siblings Joyce, Judy, Roy and Lorraine; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and very special friend Daintrye Consoli. Glenn loved his life and lived it with passion. He was always eager to attend his kids', grandchildren's and nieces' sporting events, family gatherings of any kind (even if it was just going for a coffee), attending the Ti-Cat games with his boys but also enjoyed staying home by himself with his books and movies. He loved to share stories (often repeatedly) of fun had with family, friends, university pals and old army buddies (having served in Germany as a paratrooper). Education was a huge part of his life. After quitting school in grade eight and working with his dad as a painter for many years, Glenn returned to school and achieved two degrees from McMaster University, which he was so proud of. We used to say that he was a professional student, which he loved! Many hours were spent discussing human psychology, self-awareness and what motivates us. We never know how we affect people's lives. Glenn impacted many while he was with us here on earth and will be remembered in our hearts forever. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 28, 2020.
