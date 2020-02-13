|
RAILTON, Glenn Irwin Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of 66 years to Shirley (nee Burtch). Loving father to Nancy (David) Tyrer and Janet (Nick) Sulatycky. Cherished grandfather of Andrea & Rosalyn Tyrer, Brian (Lee-Ann) and Steven (Catie) Sulatycky. Proud great-grandfather of Vera Charlotte Sulatycky. Dear brother of Donald (Barbara) and the late Graydon (Phyllis). Brother-in-law of Lawrence (the late Marlene) Burtch. Glenn worked as an electrician at General Motors for 45 years. He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, nature, music and his family. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Linhaven for their exceptional care and compassion. Family and friends will be received at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Friday, February 14 from 10-11 a.m. A Funeral Service for Glenn will follow in the funeral home ceremony room at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Friends of Linhaven or the . On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 13, 2020