On Sunday, October 11, 2020, a man among men left us. Glenn Richardson died in the Parry Sound Hospital at the age of 80. After receiving a diagnosis of leukemia on Friday, Glenn died 2 days later. Just as in life, Glenn finished out his way, passing swiftly, with his loving wife at his side. A longtime resident of Welland, Glenn had an illustrious career founded on hard work, entrepreneurship & the integrity of his handshake. Past owner of Liftco Motors, selling and servicing lift trucks for manufacturing plants in the Niagara Region, and Drason Industries where he built the Beeline signs still seen throughout Canada, Glenn was widely known for his mechanical ingenuity and brilliant inventiveness. Finally retiring, Glenn split his time between creating memorable times for family and friends at his cottage on Lake Rosseau in the Muskokas and traveling with the love of his life. While Glenn was a driven business man and brilliant inventor and tinkerer, his pride and joy was in his family. Married to Colleen (nee Cudney) in 1963, the two of them became a formidable and unstoppable team, with Glenn referring to Colleen as the wind beneath his wings. Anyone that knew them, instantly saw the deep love and appreciation that they held for each other. They provided an eternal example of how to nurture a marriage filled with joy, respect, and commitment. Glenn also leaves behind his two greatest accomplishments in life, his children Kristen (Michael Kane) of Lyle, WA and Greg (Karen nee Halford) of Kenora, ON. Glenn is also survived by the 5 grandchildren, whom he doted on: Calvin and Stryder Kane, Owen, Will and Marina Richardson. There was nothing Glenn loved more than the commotion of a dock filled with his family, and to hear their screams of delight as he took them on some "Extreme Tubing" rides behind his boat. We believe that their elated, collective cackling has permeated, and will echo on the shores of Rosseau for eternity. The grandchildren will miss Grampy's many stories of his rapscallion childhood, and his wild adventures as a young man Glenn has left behind a wealth of family: his sister Donna (Cookie) Pribble whom he loved dearly, his two sisters in law, Carol Cooney and Gaye Fuller who were always more like sisters, his best mate Patrick Fuller, his nephews Todd Richardson and Tyvan Richardson (Kelly), his niece Sydney Richardson, his nephews Jay Cooney (Meagan), Todd Cooney (Tina) and niece Jill Lang (Dave). His many great nieces and nephews will always remember Unkie for the joyous adventures they had at the cottage. Glenn will be remembered by his many friends as someone who influenced those who knew him to be better; he was a man of principle, integrity and kindness. He would be happy knowing that his sweetheart is being enveloped in love and support by their friends on Morgan Bay Road. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to West Parry Sound Hospital, Palliative Care https://wpshcf.com/donation/