Glenn THOMAS

June 6, 1947 - September 20, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our patriarch on September 20, 2020 at the age of 73. Never one to be told what to do, he was taken to the hospital by ambulance after being too stubborn to go by car. He died peacefully following complications of a stroke almost a week later, with his loving wife of 44 years at his bedside. Glenn was a true jack of all trades, master of all: mechanic, pilot, mason, carpenter, race car driver, farmer, gamer, and on special occasions, potato masher. He was always willing to lend a hand and put one of his many skills to use for family and friends. He was a quiet man but was known for his dry sense of humour and quick wit (that won him nearly every hand of Cards Against Humanity). He loved hosting at home. His skilled blackjack dealing was the highlight of the annual Halloween party. Glenn was always on the cutting edge of fashion; he would often be seen wearing a self-administered haircut, shirts older than his adult children, a belt buckle of an astrological sign not belonging to him, and the same sensible shoes that were worn for any and all occasions (brick-laying, going to the beach, or attending a wedding). He is deeply missed by those who knew him, but especially his wife Wendy, children Holly (Jordan), Koryn (Rob), and Grant, and cherished grandson Fox. Dear brother of David (the late Arlene), Dennis (Kim), and Robin. Lovingly remembered by in-laws Robert and Janet (Tom), and nieces and nephews Andrew, Alison, Jake, Stephanie, Anji, Kathryn, Wes and Matthew. Missing his belly rubs is Georgina, the most recent dog he didn't want but grew to love more than most people, and lovingly referred to as "Gary". Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Glenn's family thanks the paramedics as well as the ER and Acute Stroke Unit staff at GNGH for their comforting care. Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME - 905-892-1699. Donations in Glenn's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.