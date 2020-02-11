|
Passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side at the Port Colborne Hospital on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the age of 87. Predeceased by his beloved wife Carol (2012) and his son Wayne (1999). Lovingly missed by his daughter Glenda and daughter-in-law Sylvie Poirier. Cherished grandfather of Jason Leppert Poirier and Shawn Leppert Poirier. Dear brother of Elliott and predeceased by his sister Carol and sister-in-law Edna. Glenn will also be missed by the Grant and Leppert families. Family and friends will be received at the PEDLAR FUNERAL HOME, 1292 Pelham Street, Fonthill on Thursday, February 13th from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. The funeral service will take place on Friday, February 14th at Wesley United Church, 244 First Avenue, Welland at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Pleasantview Cemetery, Thorold. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to The Steve Ludzik Parkinson Research Centre. Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 11, 2020