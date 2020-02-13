|
Passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved father of Melodie Watts (Eric) and the late Stephen Watts (2019). Loving grandfather of Felix. Caring brother of Claudia (Rod) Lounsbury, Arlene Morrison, Lisa Watts and Craig Watts. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Geoffrey and Marjorie Watts and his sisters Christine Watts and Janet Bril. A funeral service in celebration of Glenn's life will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 13, 2020