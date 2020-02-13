Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Homes
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Watts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved father of Melodie Watts (Eric) and the late Stephen Watts (2019). Loving grandfather of Felix. Caring brother of Claudia (Rod) Lounsbury, Arlene Morrison, Lisa Watts and Craig Watts. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Geoffrey and Marjorie Watts and his sisters Christine Watts and Janet Bril. A funeral service in celebration of Glenn's life will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -