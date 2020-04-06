Home

Gloria (Paola) Biasatti

Gloria (Paola) Biasatti Obituary
Peacefully at the St. Catharines General on Monday, March 30, 2020. Gloria is predeceased by her loving husband Aldo in 2014. Loving mother of Joanne (nee Biasatti) and her husband Alan Osborne and Joseph Biasatti. Cherished grandmother of Caitlin, Hailey and Michael. Predeceased by her parents Fillipo and Marietta Paola. A private service followed by entombment with her husband at Pleasantview Cemetery has taken place. Arrangements were entrusted to the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 6, 2020
