Gloria Concessi

Gloria passed away peacefully at Northland Pointe on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved mother of Domenic. Survived by her sister Marie and by her brother Carmen. She was predeceased by her husband Nick, mother Elvira, father Ercole and by her brother Anthony. Gloria was always well dressed, she spent over 30 years serving women at both Rossman's and Snider's Ladies Wear. She was a cat lover, a wonderful woman and a very loving mother. May God give her peace. Special Thanks to Northland Pointe for the care they provided. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence St. Port Colborne. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Father Wesley Woloszyn as celebrant. As per Ontario COVID-19 Regulations, attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of all guests, and all guests attending MUST wear a mask. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Welland & District Humane Society. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca