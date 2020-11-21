1/1
Gloria (Hills) GUSTYN
It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother and grandmother, Gloria on November 18th in her 96th year. Loving mother to John (Pearl) Hiott and Cindy (Shawn) LeBritton. Proud grandmother to Kara (Andrew) Bowles. Special Aunt to Gail (Gerry) Brazeau and family as well as best friend to Peggy McGlashan. Gloria is predeceased by husbands John Hiott (1961) and Edward Gustyn (2006) as well as her brothers Reg Hills, Bud Hills, John Hills and sisters Phyllis MacDonald and Della Ganger. Gloria grew up in St. Catharines and was proud of her "Western Hill" roots. She was an avid baker, best known for her chocolate chip cookies and apples pies as well as being the family seamstress, sewing and mending many items for everyone. Gloria also enjoyed big band music and was a beautiful dancer. She had a special bond with all the family pets. Most importantly she loved her Toronto Blue Jays always knowing the stats of every player and never missing a game. Gloria was always happiest when she was surrounded by family telling stories and joking over a good cup of tea. She will be greatly missed. Gloria's family would like to especially thank the staff at Albright Manor - Grapeview Floor for their care, kindness and compassion they gave to Gloria over the last two years. In keeping with Gloria's wishes cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. To honour her memory donations to the Albright Manor Foundation (albrightmanor.ca) or the Lincoln County Humane Society (lchs.ca) would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 21, 2020.
