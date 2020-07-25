Gloria JOHNSON

Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of almost 61 years to the late Edward "Ted". Cherished Mom of Craig, Chris (Charlotte), Briar (Ken) Rendell and the late David (1961). Loving grandma to Caity, Kylie, Courtney, Leo and Seth. Much loved sister of Maureen (Gerry) Phelan and sister-in-law of Bob (Bunny) and the late Pat (Darryl). Gloria will also be fondly missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Gloria is predeceased by her parents Raymond and Pauline Stewart. Gloria always liked helping others, whether it be helping family/friends by doing their bookkeeping for their businesses, volunteering for seniors in the community, or helping out with charities, especially those that are helping the less fortunate. Gloria worked at Simpsons in the Fairview Mall from the day they opened until they closed their doors. She made some great friends over the years, but her best friend was Ted. She and Ted did everything together, their lives were intertwined from the moment they met, many years ago. Gloria was a board member of the Rose Craig Foundation. She was also a member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 613 in Fonthill. Gloria was involved with the Kinettes Club of St. Catharines for many years. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at LHIN and the St. Catharines General Hospital for their care and compassion. In keeping with Gloria's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Tuesday, July 28 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Rose Craig Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com