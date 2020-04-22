|
April 20, 2020 Today the world has lost a mortal Angel and heaven has gained an eternal one. Gloria left her life on earth while enjoying a walk in the sunshine with her loving daughter Christine on a rural road in McKellar surrounded by nature and God's creations. She has departed to be with her dearly missed deceased husband, her babe John (Feb 2019) to sit at the right hand of God. Gloria leaves behind her three children and their spouses Christine (Freddie), Dan (Carol) and Gary (Joyce). She was a true inspiration to her three grandchildren Hannah, Andrew and Melissa. She was also a happy and caring great grandmother to Kennedy, Ella and Zoey. Gloria is survived by her sisters Mary, Shirl and Ethel and her brother Glennie and over 35 nieces and nephews and their children. Gloria was born on May 17th 1932 in Essex County Ontario to mother Luella and father Edmond Ogletree. She was part of a large family and was somewhere in the middle of 15 siblings. When she finished school, she went looking for employment and came across a help wanted sign in a restaurant window. John, the owner's son and manager interviewed Gloria. Little did either of them know that the interview was not only for a waitress job but for a soulmate. On June 16th 1951 the two were married and shortly afterward moved to Toronto where they settled down and raised their family. Eventually they retired to Vineland where they enjoyed many years with new friends. She was a true believer in God and her faith helped her through a wonderful and blessed life. At a young age Gloria joined the Salvation Army and proudly wore the uniform as she served her God and shared his word. She was a best friend to her daughter and a scout leader and sports fan for her sons. She set a great example of kindness, compassion, love and nurturing. The morals she instilled in her children and grandchildren will be with them forever. Gloria's heart was as big as the world, anyone sad or in despair would find a place in it and she would truly take their sadness away and replace it with happiness. She always put others first and never burdened anyone with her troubles. Her smile was like a ray of sunshine and could brighten everyone's day. God Bless you Mom you are home. Due to the current Pandemic a Graveside Prayer will be restricted to the immediate family. A Memorial Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 22, 2020