Gord Bedford died suddenly at home on the morning of November 26, 2020 in the company of his life-partner. He is remembered by his family and friends as a loving and joyful man. Retired teacher, former OSSTF steward, coach, athlete, doting pet-owner, trivia legend, and ally of the underdog, Gord's legacy of kindness lives on in our memories of him. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Canadian Cancer Society or your local SPCA.