Gordon CRAIG

CRAIG, Gordon Surrounded by his loving family and after a brave battle with cancer, Gord passed away on Sunday, August 2nd, 2020. Beloved and dedicated husband of Emily for 30 years, proud father of Peter (Emma) and Robert (Katie), fun-loving Grandpa to Sophia and Lorenzo. Devoted son to Catherine and the late Robert, and doting son-in-law to Liliana and the late Antonio Bosco. Best friend and brother to Glen (Jackie), Greg (Michele), Gary (Lisa), Graham (Liz) and Grant (Gayle). Adored brother-in-law of Bina Feor (Scott) and Anthony Bosco (Patti). Uncle Gordie will be lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. He loved them all as much as they loved him. He will also be missed by his Bell Canada family, hockey, and golfing buddies. Gord - Words cannot express the pain and emptiness in our hearts. You were our rock - the steady and strong hand that guided us. As a husband, father, and friend, you were an amazing man. You taught us how to love, enjoy, and respect nature and the outdoors. We will always hold dear in our hearts the memories of football on Sunday, fishing and golfing trips, and weekends at the cottage. We will never forget you. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Friday, August 7th from 1:00-3:00 & 5:00-8:00pm. A private funeral will be held at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church. Cremation to follow. (Face masks and social distancing required) If so desired, donations in Gord's memory may be made to the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store