Gordon E. Copland
2-40 Gordy's engine ran out of gas on August 29, and he took his final checkered flag at 10:05 a.m. He did lap after lap to get back on the track but it wasn't meant to be. Gord's pit crew consisted of his best friend/beloved son, Kent, amazing daughter-in-law Kathy, and two of his most prized trophys, that were the loves of his life, his precious granddaughters, Kassie and Kallie. Born Septemeber 23, 1951 to Peter and Betty. Loving brother to Peter Jr. (Donna), Karen (Lorne), Judy (Bill 2009) and Kelly. Caring son-in-law to Jean Smith (Dave 2000) and best brother- in -law to Robert (Marlene), Ken (1998), and Sandra (Bill). Loved by his many neices, nephews, and circle of friends. Gord took great pride in his 33 and a half year career span working for Domtar in Merritton as a top-notch Millwright. Other passions enjoyed by him were golfing (mulligan champion)and bowling (turkey king).

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
