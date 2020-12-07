It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gordon James Sims, on December 4, at the Douglas Memorial Hospital, at the age of 83. He was the husband of 60 years, to Audrey (nee Sibbald), father to their children, Bonnie (Charlie) Middleton, John Sims (deceased 2012), Doug (Dianne) Sims, Patti (Clint) Winger, Lori (Tom) Stewart and Chris Sims. He loved his grandchildren: Gordon Middleton, Lindsey Middleton, Marli Winger, A.J. Stewart (Sydney), Tyler Winger, David Stewart and Cameran Sims. He is survived by his brother Robert Sims, sisters-in-law Elda Sims, Dorothy Sims, Betty Sims, Lois Sibbald, Heather Carrey, and brother-in-law Brian (Colleen) Sibbald. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends. Predeceased by parents Alfred and Ruth Sims, in laws Jack and Gladys Sibbald and siblings Irene Hawksworth (Gordon), Charles, Evelyn Riddell (Lyle), Earl, Fred, Ed (Linda), Jean (Jerry) and Winston (Gisela); sister-in-law Judy Newstead and brothers-in-law George Sibbald and Phil Carrey. Born and raised in Ridgeway, Gord was a hard worker from a very young age. He began his career as a truck driver, working for various local companies. He was given the opportunity to operate a backhoe which led to ownership of his own machine for more than 45 years. He also worked as a backhoe operator for the Gas Company for 23 years and retired in 1999. At the time of his retirement, his brother-in-law George Sibbald wrote, "always ready, willing and able to help anyone with anything. Be it a niece asking Uncle Gord to borrow his truck, a neighbour that needs his driveway plowed out, a friend that needs his basement dug or a family member that needs help moving." As much as Gord was driven to work hard, he was always home for 5 o'clock supper with his family before he headed out on his own machine. Not only did he work hard for his family but he also gave to his community by lending a hand to the Ridgeway Firemen and the Ridgeway Lions. Over the years, some of his interests included stock car racing, playing baseball, Sunday family skates, coaching youth hockey and playing in the euchre league. He drove Ford vehicles and he insisted Ford was the only way to go. In retirement years, he enjoyed activities that the grandchildren were involved in. There were nights of card games of Euchre or Pay the Man with family and friends, camping trips and being host to many summer backyard parties. He and Audrey took part in the bus trips with the Ridgeway Firemen over the years. They enjoyed a number of trips to Nashville, Tennessee; visited family out west from Manitoba to British Columbia and two trips to the East coast of Canada......always with Gord driving. They also had a couple trips to Florida with the Middletons, one of them for two weeks in a motorhome. Thank you to Dr Scher, nurse Elizabeth and the many hands at the Douglas Memorial hospital. We so appreciate all that you did for Gord. Also thank you to the many family members and friends that visited with Gord and Audrey on the porch this summer. Donations in Gord's memory can be made to The Mark Preece House or a charity of your choice
. Williams Funeral Services, Ridgeway, entrusted with arrangements. With respect to current Covid restrictions, a private family Graveside Service will be held at Ridgeway Memorial Cemetery.