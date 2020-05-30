Peacefully at the age of 75 on May 23, 2020. Much loved husband of his old darlin' Nancy (Fiddes) of 37 years. He will be sorely missed by his daughters; Judy Jago (Terry) and Pam Nangreaves (Dan). Boppa's greatest joy in life was his grandkids; Emily (Troy), Evan, Finley and Calleigh Jago. He was so looking forward to receiving tight warm hugs and having Sunday dinners again. He also leaves to mourn his sister, Sheila LeBlanc (Bernie), and his nieces; Corinne and Charlene Green. Hoss is also survived by brother-in-law, Ian Fiddes (Doreen), sisters-in-law, Helen Harford (Bob), Hazel Fiddes (Paul) and brother-in-law, Les Fiddes (Diane). Hoss was quite the storyteller with exaggerations and embellishments but mostly his stories were true. He was a hard to beat trivia buff as well. Hoss was an avid black powder shooter and a War of 1812 sutler' re-enactor. Some of his happiest times were at re-enactments with many friends from across Ontario and the U.S. A special thank you to our close friends Pam and Gary Hedden for their years of friendship and unwavering support, especially during the past year. In honouring Hoss' wishes cremation has taken place to be followed by a private family service will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to Victims Services Niagara would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 30, 2020.