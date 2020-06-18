KELLY, Grace Beatrice August 12 1925 - June 9 2020 At 94 years of age Grace Kelly, affectionately known as "Aunt Grace" peacefully entered eternal life, at home, with family by her side on June 9, 2020. Words alone can never truly express the family's sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the numerous Personal Support Workers (PSW), doctors, nurses, pharmacy and various other community support workers, who, over the years assisted in her homecare. A special thanks goes to her highly dedicated care team from the Niagara Falls branch of Home Instead Senior Care. Her team of professionals were compassionate, caring and carried out their duties with the utmost dedication, love and devotion. The extended care and support to the family was truly beyond reproach. Thank all of you.



