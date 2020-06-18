Grace Beatrice Kelly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KELLY, Grace Beatrice August 12 1925 - June 9 2020 At 94 years of age Grace Kelly, affectionately known as "Aunt Grace" peacefully entered eternal life, at home, with family by her side on June 9, 2020. Words alone can never truly express the family's sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the numerous Personal Support Workers (PSW), doctors, nurses, pharmacy and various other community support workers, who, over the years assisted in her homecare. A special thanks goes to her highly dedicated care team from the Niagara Falls branch of Home Instead Senior Care. Her team of professionals were compassionate, caring and carried out their duties with the utmost dedication, love and devotion. The extended care and support to the family was truly beyond reproach. Thank all of you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved