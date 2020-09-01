Peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 in her 80th year. Cherished wife of Brad Clements. Dear mother of Kristen Reid (Jack) and Drew Clements (Laurie). Loving grandmother of Theran, Megan, Jessica, Mackenna and Paige. Survived by her sisters Eileen (Jaque), Joan (Jim) and her brothers Vern (Shirley), Murray (Pat) as well as her sister-in-law Karen. Predeceased by her parents Cecil and Olive Fry and her brother Allan Fry. Grace was a long time active member of Central United Church where she served on the worship committee and was the treasurer of Unit 9. Grace enjoyed travelling with the love of her life, Brad. They vacationed in all 10 provinces and enjoyed their family holidays at Geneva Park. When she wasn't travelling, she enjoyed golf and curling as well as her two bridge clubs. Special thank you to Dr. Oelofse and the Welland Hospital staff on the 6th floor for all of your care and support, especially nurse Carolle. Cremation has taken place and a funeral service and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations to Central United Church, 12 Young Street, Welland, L3B 4C4, or the YMCA of Niagara would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements Entrusted to H.L. Cudney Funeral Home. 241 West Main Street, Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com