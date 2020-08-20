1/1
Grace Jean Brooks
Suddenly, on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Hamilton General Hospital. Grace Brooks (nee Stevenson), wife of the late R. Clyde Brooks, in her 88th year. Loving mother of Vicki Card, Kathy (Jerry) Dracz, Diane Card and the late David and Lorraine Brooks. Dear grandmother of Jennifer, Alicia, Lindsay (Dan) Belford, Curtis (Stephanie) Dracz, Felicia (Tom), Holly and Jesse. Great grandmother of Hunter, Alexander, Jenika, Autumn, Lincoln, Drysdale and Avery. Sadly missed by her Yorkie, Chloe. A public funeral service will be held at Byng Island Conservation Area, 4969 County Road 20, Dunnville on Monday, August 24 at 2 pm. Due to Covid restrictions on gathering sizes, if you wish to attend the service, you must RSVP through the funeral home website.. Donations to the SPCA would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, Dunnville (905-774-7277). Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 20, 2020.
