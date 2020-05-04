It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Grace on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Niagara-on-the-Lake in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Harold (1990) and her sister Joyce (2003). Dear aunt of Dave and Karen Morgan, and cousin of Elleen. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Upper Canada Lodge for their exceptional care of Grace. A Private Family Service and interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to MORGAN FUNERAL HOME, 415 Regent Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake. In memory of Grace, kindly consider making a donation to a charity of one's choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 4, 2020.