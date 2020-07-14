It is with a heavy heart we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Mother on July 9, 2020 in her 91st year. Grace is survived by her children Charlene Larsen, Elynn Pytlewski (Jerry), Kimberly Matthews (Keith), Ted Bath (Sue), son-in-law Jeff Cowdrey, sisters Ellen Burd, Bette Lou Culp, Isabelle Bentley, brother Fred Burd (Karrie), grandchildren Tesha, Ryan, Derrick, Patrick, Kelley, Samantha, Joe, Charlie, Paige great-grandchildren Jessica, Lyndsey, Michael, Mason, Braeden, Leah, Brigitte, Adelynn and great-great Grandson Jordyn. Predeceased by parents Charles and Dorothy Burd, brothers Jack, Bob, Bill, Ed, Dick sister Phyllis, son Ric, daughters Jackie, Michele and grandaughter Jennifer. Grace will be missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and acquaintances. Graces life long involvement in the community most recently included Crystal Ridge Community Church, Beachcombers Senior Centre and Ridgeway Manor. At Graces request cremation has been arranged with Williams Funeral Services in Ridgeway, Ontario. Online condolences may be made at www.williamsfuneralservices.ca
The family will meet Friday, July 17th for a private funeral service. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. In memory of Graces life donations may be made to Crystal Ridge Community Church 241 Elmwood Ave., Crystal Beach, Ontario L0S1B0 or CampKahquah.com
. Donations in lieu of flowers are appreciated. Special thanks to Maple Park Lodge for making Graces last year safe and happy. Special thanks to Dr. Hussein and staff at GNGH for their care for Grace during her final days.