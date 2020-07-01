At Shalom Manor, Grimsby on Sunday, June 28, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of William (d. 2009) and mother of Richard and Debbie (Hamilton) and Dennis (d. 2012). Dear Oma of Jeremy and Rachel, Sonja and Mark, Jonathan, Michael (fiancé Ruth Ann Brock), and Justin Pierce. Great Oma to her great grandchildren. Survived by sister in law Sylvie. Predeceased by siblings Joop and Tine Veltman, Ben Veltman (Sylvie), Nelie (Veltman) and Joe Vuyk, and Wil Veltman. Predeceased also by a son Leslie, in infancy (1964). Will be dearly missed by her family and her friends at Trinity Christian Reformed Church in St. Catharines. The family is deeply appreciative of the staff and nursing team at Shalom Manor for their care and support for Grace in her time there. If so desired, donations can be made to Shalom Manor in Grimsby. (http://www.shalommanor.ca/) Due to present conditions, Grace will be buried in a private family interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens in Fonthill. Words of memory can be posted at: https://tallmanfuneralhomes.ca/
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 1, 2020.