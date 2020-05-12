Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 74 on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Grace was predeceased by her husband, Gilbert of 53 years in 2018 and is survived by her six children, Jenny (Roger) Vanoostveen, Evert (Diane), Gerard, Joanne (Scott) Miedema, Cherie (David) Michels and Matthew (Robin). Grace was the much loved grandma to 18 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Grace is also survived by two sisters, Jean Nymeyer and Arlene Nymeyer, many nieces and nephews and predeceased by 2 brothers and two sisters. Grace was born on May 20, 1945, in Holland and immigrated to Canada in 1952 where she was raised on a dairy farm in Pembroke, Ontario with her six siblings. She married the love of her life, Gilbert in 1964 ath young age of 19. They eventually made their home in Ancaster and later St. Catharines, where they raised their 6 children together. Grace was a long time member of Immanuel United Reformed Church in Jordan, Ontario, where she faithfully attended for many years. Grace loved her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ above all else and although she will be missed greatly, we rejoice knowing she is now in His presence. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to John & Nellie Vander Werf for being such a great friend and to the caring staff of LHIN, especially Melissa and Pretty who showed their care and compassion for Grace right up to the end. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, May 13th at 11:00 a.m. to honour Grace's life. Due to the COVID social restriction concerns, there will be a maximum of 10 family members on the Funeral Home property at anytime. For anyone wishing to view the service via live stream please go the Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd. Facebook page. If desired, as an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Wellspring Niagara Regional Cancer Support Centre. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 12, 2020.