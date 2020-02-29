Home

Davidson Funeral Homes, Port Colborne Chapel
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
Grace W. NOYES

passed away peacefully at Northland Pointe, Port Colborne on Friday, February 28, 2020 in her 99th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Francis Noyes (2005). Survived by her loving children Harry Francis, Robert Russell and Carol Grace. Also survived by many Grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to visit DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME 135 Clarence St. Port Colborne on Monday March 2, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Davidson Chapel. Interment to follow at the Reformed Mennonite Cemetery, Stevensville. Online condolences and guest register available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 29, 2020
