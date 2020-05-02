It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Grace (Jakobs) Wong on April 27, 2020. Grace was 55 years old. Grace is survived by her husband, Fred, and predeceased by their son, Ethan, on February 27, 2019. She is survived by her brothers: Bert (Joanne) Jakobs, Harry (Pat) Jakobs, sisters: Wilma (Gord) Valstar, Theresa (Franklin) deWaard and their families. Grace was predeceased by her brother, Henk Jakobs, in 2017 and her parents, Luke and Akke Jakobs, in earlier years. She will be greatly missed by her best friend Marie Horwat. Grace was a very caring and giving person. She was at her best when she could help others and this high-quality service really showed in her life's work as a PSW, where she could use her gifts to help those in need of care. Grace spread your wings and fly my angel, rejoin with Ethan so you can love and cherish him forever. Grace you will be sadly missed by family and others and never be forgotten. "Until We Meet Again" Those special memories of you Will always bring a smile If only I could have you back For just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again Just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will too. The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain. But you're forever in my heart Until we meet again. Cremation has taken place and a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Canadian Mental Health Association Niagara, would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 2, 2020.