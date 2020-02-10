Home

Graham David GARRATT

Graham David GARRATT Obituary
Passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 63. Loving husband to Julia and father to daughters Katie and Beth. Dear brother to Joanie and Christopher and uncle to Davy and Gregory. As a former paramedic, Graham will be lovingly remembered by the Niagara EMS community for his 33 years of service. He will also be fondly remembered by friends and family for his passion for music, the blues, and playing guitar. Cremation has taken place. Friends are invited for a Celebration of Life being held at Big Marco's Italian Restaurant located at 274 Fourth Ave, St. Catharines, ON L2R 6P9. This will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 10, 2020
