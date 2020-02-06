Home

Graham George Kernichan

Graham George Kernichan Obituary
Died after a brief illness in St. Catharines, Ontario, December 18, 2019 Born in Glasgow Lanakshire Scotland June 16, 1942 immigrated to Canada in 1946. Predeceased by his parents William and Annie Kernichan, sister Mary, daughter-in-law Caroline Kernichan. Survived by his brother Derek Kernichan in BC, sons Jody Kernichan (Lanna Reynard), Chris Kernichan(Sandra) and Adam Kernichan, Grandchildren Amber, Andrew, Jeremy, Jeff, Alicia, Brooklyn, Tyler and Brinn. Served in the Royal Canadian Navy, was a welder by trade. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 6, 2020
