Graham Michael BROOKS
After a short and very courageous fight with cancer, Graham passed away quietly in the arms of his family at home on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 46 years of age. Graham leaves behind his loving wife, Cindy (nee Jarry), and his daughter Madison. He will be forever missed by his parents, Alan and Sheila (nee Masterson), brother, Patrick (Theresa), sisters: Anne (Tim) Sauder and Lauren (Robert) Daniells, and Cindy's parents, Roger and Wendy, and sister, Mandy (Earl) Engemann. He was "Silly Uncle Graham" to Kieran, Annika, Jocelyn, Isaac, Devin and Christy. Graham's love of sports led him through a long history of playing and coaching baseball and to lifelong best friend and coaching partner Derek (Erin) Judd. The family would like to express their profound thank to the support offered to Graham and his family by the Walker Family Cancer Centre and Erin Judd and Crystal Charette for being by the side of Cindy and Madison during the past several weeks. Graham was a long-time employee at Rich Products in Fort Erie. There will be a private funeral service honouring Graham's wishes followed by interment. Memorial donations to Jumpstart or The Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 11, 2020.
