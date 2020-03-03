Home

More Obituaries for Grazia CAROVILLANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grazia "Grace" CAROVILLANO

Grazia "Grace" CAROVILLANO Obituary
After a brief illness, two days after her 60th wedding anniversary. Grace passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife and best friend of Vincenzo. Cherished mother of Walter, Rita (Tom Will), and Vincent. Loving Nonna of Brittany (Eric), Olivia (Taylor), Sophia and Victoria. Grace left Italy by herself at the age of 17 and came to Canada on the S.S. Queen Frederica in April of 1957. She was a longtime member of Club Castropignano Gruppo Folcloristico Molise for almost 30 years. Friends and family will be received at the H.L CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland on Friday, March 6th from 2 - 4 pm and 6 - 8 p.m. Vigil Prayers will be held at 2 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at the Parish Community of St. Kevin, 307 Niagara Street, Welland at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7th, 2020. Rite of Committal will follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Memorial donation to Hospice Niagara would be greatly appreciated by the Carovillano family. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 3, 2020
