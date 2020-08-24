Grazia PANSINO

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Luigi Pansino (1991). Devoted mother of Dominic (Jackie) Pansino, Gino (Kathy) Pansino, Angie Pansino and Josephine Pansino. Cherished grandmother of Brittany, Ashley (John), Kristen (Jesse), Gino, Nicole, Dominic, James and Amber. Lovingly remembered by four sisters, one brother, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family in Canada and Italy. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Rose Romeo and two brothers. Grazia was the most wonderful mother and grandmother, and she loved to cook amazing meals for her family to enjoy. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends and family are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Wednesday from 7 to 9 pm and Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Thursday at 1 pm at the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum, next to her beloved husband. In memory of Mrs. Pansino, donations may be made to The Alzheimer Society Niagara Foundation, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com