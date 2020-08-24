1/1
Grazia PANSINO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grazia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Luigi Pansino (1991). Devoted mother of Dominic (Jackie) Pansino, Gino (Kathy) Pansino, Angie Pansino and Josephine Pansino. Cherished grandmother of Brittany, Ashley (John), Kristen (Jesse), Gino, Nicole, Dominic, James and Amber. Lovingly remembered by four sisters, one brother, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family in Canada and Italy. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Rose Romeo and two brothers. Grazia was the most wonderful mother and grandmother, and she loved to cook amazing meals for her family to enjoy. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends and family are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Wednesday from 7 to 9 pm and Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Thursday at 1 pm at the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum, next to her beloved husband. In memory of Mrs. Pansino, donations may be made to The Alzheimer Society Niagara Foundation, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved