Passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at the age of 43. Beloved brother of Kelly Decloux (Mike Ward). Adored uncle to Mitchell. Caring father of Julia (Chip), Amanda (Dan), Tyler (Alysia) and Danielle (Scott). Papa to Brayden, Evan, Chloe, Ethan, Ava, Mason, Xayne, Kyana and Gavin Gregory. Predeceased by his parents Gerry (2008) and Joyce (2014) Decloux. Chach worked for the past 20 years at Salit Steel. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting and fishing. Cremation has taken place. Under current pandemic conditions, guests are limited in numbers at visitations, funerals and burials. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing. For the following visitation times, relatives and friends who wish to attend must RSVP online at https://www.morseandson.com/memorials/gregory-decloux/4429224/index.php
Available times are on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Visit thebao.ca
or call funeral home for further information). As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Walker Family Cancer Centre. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com