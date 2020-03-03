|
Passed away at the Welland Hospital, on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Beloved son of Robert Strachan (Lois Mae Strachan). Loving brother of Jeffrey Strachan, Alison Burdick (Robert), Deborah Virta (Dennis), Pamela Jurgens (Robert) and Christopher Rojek (Sandra). Dear cousin of Gordon Strachan (Joan) and Cary Strachan. He will be dearly missed by his friends at Community Living Welland/Pelham. Predeceased by his mother Margorie Allen, stepfather William Allen, uncle Gordon Strachan (Carol/June) and aunt Helen Hall (John). A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 535 Sutherland Avenue, Welland on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 3, 2020