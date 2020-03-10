|
1932-2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gregory on Saturday, March 7, 2020 after a brief illness at G.N.G.H., at the age of 87. Loving husband of Vivian (Leahy) for 60 years. Cherished father of Perry and Jason (Tina). Proud Papa of Kelly, Patrick and Liam, who he loved with a passion. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Mary, brother Bill, sister Heather and infant son David, 1966. He leaves behind his sister Alice and many good friends from Northern Ontario and Niagara area. He will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews from Northern and Southern Ontario. Greg was born in Beatty Township and raised in Holtyre, in Northern Ontario. He worked underground in the mines as an electrician in Elliot Lake, Ontario and retired with IBEW Local 303. He had a passion for fishing, hunting and time spent at the Lake in Bracebridge. He was also an avid reader. Keeping with the family wishes, cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Gregory's name to the Shaver Hospital would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 10, 2020