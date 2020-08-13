1/
Greta Mary O'SHEA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Greta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of St. Catharines passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at The St. Catharines General Hospital. With family at her side, she fought a short hard battle and was called by God and is reunited with those whom she greatly loved and missed and was welcomed into the arms of Mother Mary, her pain is no more. Greta was predeceased by her parents Burtis and Mary O'Shea, her sisters; Mona and Geri and brothers; Ronnie and Danny. Greta leaves behind her only son, Jackie (Daniela), her grandchildren; Christopher (Amy), Brianna, Marissa, Sofia, Nicholas and great-grandson, Ferris. As well, Greta leaves behind sisters and brother; Joan Wall (Pete), Maureen Cosentino (Angelo), Wanda Botsford, Nick O'Shea, Liz Lennox (Skip), Cheryl Griese, as well many nephews and nieces. On behalf of Greta's family we thank her medical teams at The Walker Family Cancer Centre, The SCGH and the nurses on "3B" with a heartfelt thank you to Drs. Giesbrecht and Boukhari and especially her home care nurses; Nicole and Cheryl. Please find a link to Greta's obituary https://memorials.ccbscares.ca/mary-oshea/4290402/obituary.php

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved