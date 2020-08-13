of St. Catharines passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at The St. Catharines General Hospital. With family at her side, she fought a short hard battle and was called by God and is reunited with those whom she greatly loved and missed and was welcomed into the arms of Mother Mary, her pain is no more. Greta was predeceased by her parents Burtis and Mary O'Shea, her sisters; Mona and Geri and brothers; Ronnie and Danny. Greta leaves behind her only son, Jackie (Daniela), her grandchildren; Christopher (Amy), Brianna, Marissa, Sofia, Nicholas and great-grandson, Ferris. As well, Greta leaves behind sisters and brother; Joan Wall (Pete), Maureen Cosentino (Angelo), Wanda Botsford, Nick O'Shea, Liz Lennox (Skip), Cheryl Griese, as well many nephews and nieces. On behalf of Greta's family we thank her medical teams at The Walker Family Cancer Centre, The SCGH and the nurses on "3B" with a heartfelt thank you to Drs. Giesbrecht and Boukhari and especially her home care nurses; Nicole and Cheryl. Please find a link to Greta's obituary https://memorials.ccbscares.ca/mary-oshea/4290402/obituary.php