It is with heart felt sadness that we say goodbye to Stephen Peter Lefebvre, who passed away June 22, 2020 after an epic battle with cancer, in his 58th year. Steve will be eternally missed by his mom, Joy, his wife and best friend Donna, his daughters Arlee Thomson (Seth), Emilee Cripps (Greg Warren) and close friends Janice and Martin Patrick, all of who are grateful for the opportunity to not only have known and loved him, but for the honour of walking with him on this final journey. His extended family, sisters-in-law Darcy (Vaughn), and Debi, and brother-in-law Gordon (Lori), along with his nieces and nephews provided ongoing emotional support, which we will be forever grateful. Family rocks. Steve lived life on his own terms, and to the fullest. A big Leaf's fan, Steve played minor hockey growing up with a style like his hero Dave Keon. A gifted welder, he shared his talent through 25 plus years at the old Port Weller Dry Docks. Not a career for the faint of heart. There and later in his career he took pride in mentoring the next generation of welders. Retiring early, Steve continued to hone his grill master skills and wizardry in the kitchen to the delight of family and friends. On Steve's behalf, the family would like to thank his kick ass health care team of professionals, Dr. Nowicki, Dr. Bibawi, Dr. Wickens, Dr. Sur, Dr. Yelamanchili, Dr. Blewett, Dr. Conan and Dr. Dooler and all the Nurses, PSW's and Booking Clerks at the Juravinski Cancer Centre and Walker Family Cancer Centre - you are all amazing super heroes. A huge thank you goes to the professional staff at Merritton Community Pharmacy, for always going above and beyond without hesitation. A special thank you to his Paramed Home Care Team, specifically his nurses who continually made Steve's care and comfort top priority, Janine, Sarah and especially Jan. Words cannot express how we feel about you all. In keeping with Steve's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will hold a private celebration of his life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services Inc. Donation in his honour can be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre, with appreciation. Condolences May be left online at www.passfieldmortuary.ca His final wish is that we take care of each other, and enjoy every day.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 25, 2020.