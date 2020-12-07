Passed away peacefully at his home in Niagara Falls, Ontario, surrounded by his family on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the age of 78. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Grace, of 52 years and his children John (Debora) and Christopher (Carmen). Loving papa to Riley, Johnny, Nicholas, Stephan and Brianna. Cherished brother to Bruno (the late Maria) and Romana (Jim), as well as an uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister Ada (the late Enio), brother Nino and his niece Jessica. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of the Niagara Falls Dialysis unit, the palliative care staff, and Dr. Soliman for their compassion and care. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. As per Guerino's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
, Diabetes Canada or the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared on Guerino's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com
.