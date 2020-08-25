1/1
Guido MALVESTUTO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guido's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Guido Malvestuto announce his peaceful passing on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Rapelje Lodge at the age of 94. Guido is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Silvia (nee Lostracco). He was predeceased by his beautiful daughters Maria Hall and Nella DiMario. Guido leaves behind to mourn his loss his daughters Anna Lemmen (Peter) and Lucia Malvestuto (Mike DelGobbo) and son-in-law Lou DiMario. Papi will be forever missed by his grandchildren Louis, Nadia (Robb), Adam, Jiana, Isaiah, Timothy, David and Luke and his great-grandchildren Dante, Evio, Alessio and Siena. Guido will also be sadly missed by his sister, his sisters-in-law and his many nieces and nephews. He now joins in eternal life his loving family members who have gone before him. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Malvestuto may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation. Private arrangements entrusted to JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved