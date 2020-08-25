It is with heavy hearts that the family of Guido Malvestuto announce his peaceful passing on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Rapelje Lodge at the age of 94. Guido is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Silvia (nee Lostracco). He was predeceased by his beautiful daughters Maria Hall and Nella DiMario. Guido leaves behind to mourn his loss his daughters Anna Lemmen (Peter) and Lucia Malvestuto (Mike DelGobbo) and son-in-law Lou DiMario. Papi will be forever missed by his grandchildren Louis, Nadia (Robb), Adam, Jiana, Isaiah, Timothy, David and Luke and his great-grandchildren Dante, Evio, Alessio and Siena. Guido will also be sadly missed by his sister, his sisters-in-law and his many nieces and nephews. He now joins in eternal life his loving family members who have gone before him. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Malvestuto may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation. Private arrangements entrusted to JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence.



