My cherished father, Gunther Madsen passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Welland Hospital in his 86th year. Born in Schleswig, Germany, after apprenticing and becoming a licensed Plumber he immigrated to Canada in 1956. In the same year, when he settled in Welland, he sent for and married his fiancée Erika Kropp and they lovingly welcomed two daughters Andrea and Sylvia. Dad worked at Atlas Steels for 37.5 years. He was a smart, adoring, loving and spoiling father, a terrific role model for hard work and humbleness. He was a devoted husband and an old school gentleman. He loved to ballroom dance, was an avid reader and loved a good spy movie. He passed down his attention to detail and perfectionism, a sharp wit and sense of humour to his daughters. He was a supportive and devoted Opa, attending many volleyball and baseball games and dance recitals during many summer nights in mostly unairconditioned venues. Dad's love was unconditional, his kindness and generosity will be remembered fondly by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Dad is predeceased by his parents Heinrich (1989) Marie (1985), his wife Erika (1998) his daughter Andrea Sveda (2007), his son in law Michael Sveda (1993), his great grand daughter Madelyn Gratton (2016) and his brother in law Klaus Warnecke (2018). He will be missed dearly by his common law spouse Ellen Arnds. He will be forever missed by his daughter Sylvia (Jayme) Breitenbach. Cherished Opa of Sheri (Rudy) Sinclair, Sandy (Nathan) Gratton and Kyla (Ryan) Kerr. He was a caring great grandfather of Tyson and Carter Sinclair, Coen and Talia Gratton, and Lily Mae Kerr. He was a much loved brother to his siblings; Hannelore Warnecke, Heinz (Linda) Madsen, Olaf (Moni) Madsen. He will be missed by his nieces and nephew; Petra, Barbara, Sven, Kerstin and their families and extended family in Germany. Also left to mourn and lovingly remembered by Herb and Evelyn Arnds (Alicia and Jessica) and Rick Arnds, Pia Sandstrom (Katrina and Alaina). and Bob Pike. Cremation has taken place. Private family arrangements in care of J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 23, 2020.