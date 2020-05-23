Gunther MADSEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gunther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
My cherished father, Gunther Madsen passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Welland Hospital in his 86th year. Born in Schleswig, Germany, after apprenticing and becoming a licensed Plumber he immigrated to Canada in 1956. In the same year, when he settled in Welland, he sent for and married his fiancée Erika Kropp and they lovingly welcomed two daughters Andrea and Sylvia. Dad worked at Atlas Steels for 37.5 years. He was a smart, adoring, loving and spoiling father, a terrific role model for hard work and humbleness. He was a devoted husband and an old school gentleman. He loved to ballroom dance, was an avid reader and loved a good spy movie. He passed down his attention to detail and perfectionism, a sharp wit and sense of humour to his daughters. He was a supportive and devoted Opa, attending many volleyball and baseball games and dance recitals during many summer nights in mostly unairconditioned venues. Dad's love was unconditional, his kindness and generosity will be remembered fondly by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Dad is predeceased by his parents Heinrich (1989) Marie (1985), his wife Erika (1998) his daughter Andrea Sveda (2007), his son in law Michael Sveda (1993), his great grand daughter Madelyn Gratton (2016) and his brother in law Klaus Warnecke (2018). He will be missed dearly by his common law spouse Ellen Arnds. He will be forever missed by his daughter Sylvia (Jayme) Breitenbach. Cherished Opa of Sheri (Rudy) Sinclair, Sandy (Nathan) Gratton and Kyla (Ryan) Kerr. He was a caring great grandfather of Tyson and Carter Sinclair, Coen and Talia Gratton, and Lily Mae Kerr. He was a much loved brother to his siblings; Hannelore Warnecke, Heinz (Linda) Madsen, Olaf (Moni) Madsen. He will be missed by his nieces and nephew; Petra, Barbara, Sven, Kerstin and their families and extended family in Germany. Also left to mourn and lovingly remembered by Herb and Evelyn Arnds (Alicia and Jessica) and Rick Arnds, Pia Sandstrom (Katrina and Alaina). and Bob Pike. Cremation has taken place. Private family arrangements in care of J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved