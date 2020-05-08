Guy LEFEBVRE
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, Guy Lefebvre, on April 28, 2020. Guy was born in Cochrane, ON and lived in Ottawa before moving to Welland. He was a faithful employee of Altas Steel for 44 years, as a maintenance supervisor. He is survived by his wife Cindy, of 34 years, daughter Tonya and granddaughters Cyanne and Paige, sister Lise Richard (Pete) of Orleans, ON, as well as nieces, nephews, several in-laws and many friends including his dear hunting partner Lew Chester and his close cousin Guy Potvin (Linda). Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a future date for family and friends to gather and say goodbye. Arrangements in care of JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 9, 2020
Cindy, my deepest sympathies to you and your family on the passing of Guy. Guy and I worked many years together at the Atlas and had many good times on and off the job. He will be missed.
John Millar
Coworker
May 9, 2020
It was a real shock to read about Guy's passing. He was a great friend and co-worker. We shared a whole lot of laughs over the years. You have my condolences Cindy.
Bob Hansen
Friend
May 9, 2020
I want to pass on my condolences to the family. I remember his hobby of constructing model electronics kits,his love of radios and televisions.I want to thank him and his family in helping me and my family in a time of need.R.I.P.my cousin. Dan.
Daniel Bisson
Family
May 9, 2020
Mon cher cousin Guy...mon souvenir de toi est ton large sourire et ta gentillesse. Toutes nos condoléances à ta famille. Louise et Ralph
Louise Potvin-Laliberte
Family
May 8, 2020
Guy will be missed and all my heart goes out to his family and friends. I will miss his expertise in ANYTHING electrical and all the long educational chats on how it should be done... he was always right !!! Love ya Guy , miss you .
Chris
Coworker
May 8, 2020
first met Guy in the South Plant in 1980 we were both young guys working our first Supervisory jobs, I got many educational sessions with Guy about the electrical components. In 2001 he trained me on the operating system in Central Stores. Always will to help, he was a great guy and will be missed by many.
Buck Anger
Coworker
May 8, 2020
So sorry to hear about Guy's passing. He was a good family friend for over 50 years coworker for 43 years and neighbor for 20 years. He was one of the smartest people I ever met .
Fern Tisi
Friend
