It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, Guy Lefebvre, on April 28, 2020. Guy was born in Cochrane, ON and lived in Ottawa before moving to Welland. He was a faithful employee of Altas Steel for 44 years, as a maintenance supervisor. He is survived by his wife Cindy, of 34 years, daughter Tonya and granddaughters Cyanne and Paige, sister Lise Richard (Pete) of Orleans, ON, as well as nieces, nephews, several in-laws and many friends including his dear hunting partner Lew Chester and his close cousin Guy Potvin (Linda). Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a future date for family and friends to gather and say goodbye. Arrangements in care of JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 8, 2020.