Guy UNGARO
Passed away peacefully at St. Catharines General Hospital on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 79. Loving father of Terri, Robin, Tina (Alex) and Frank (Adrianna). Cherished grandfather of Andrew, Matthew, Patrick, Isabella and Margot. Dear brother of the late Rosetta (Maurice), the late Angelina, Lina (Sam) and Jerry. Loving partner of Kulnida. Guy will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family members. As per his wishes, cremation and a private family gathering have taken place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main Street, Niagara Falls. In honour of Guy's memory, donations made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 27, 2020.
