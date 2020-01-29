|
Died peacefully in St. Catharines General Hospital on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 95 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Ralph (formerly of Prince Edward County). Loving mother of the late Judy, and Paula. Beloved sister of Jean Courtney Barnes (nee: Lindley) of Sherbrooke, Quebec. Gwendolen was a member of Mountainview United Church for many years and a member of Unit 1 UCW and supporter of Cave Springs Camp. Family will receive friends at Pleasantview Funeral Home, 2000 Merrittville Hwy., Thorold on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. with interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arthritis Society of Ontario. Please share your condolence and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 29, 2020