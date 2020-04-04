|
|
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 25, 2020 (age 89). Starting from her birth in Stettler AB, Gwynne's amazingly rich life included homesteading in Lac La Biche, an adventurous childhood in the logging "Camp 6" on Vancouver Island, and high school in Burnaby BC. Gwynne spent most of her life in St. Catharines, where she made strong and lasting friendships, raised her sons, managed the Display Advertising office at the Standard, and retired early to enjoy and support her family and a multitude of friends with strength, passion, and a wonderful sense of humor. Predeceased by her two loving and devoted husbands, Harold (Hal) Turnbull and Gerry Wolfram, and her beloved sister Joan Irwin, she leaves behind her sons, Geoff (Patty) and Dan (Alex) Turnbull, and Greg (Christine) Wolfram. Her four grandchildren Katie, Ben, Rowena, and Nate will all miss their fun-loving, unconditionally supportive "DG". The family thanks Pioneer Eldercare for their kindness and extraordinary care. A memorial service will be held in the future.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 4, 2020