Generations come and generations go, but the earth remains forever. Ecclesiastes 1:4. In his 96th year, Gysbertus Vanderperk passed away peacefully while being cared for by his loving family, at his home in St. Catharines, on October 22, 2020. He was a positive, cheerful man who lived out his faith and will be sadly missed by his family. Husband to the late Gerrie (2012) beloved father to Bert, John (Liz), Pete (Margaret), Lydia (Bill) and Nelly (Fred) father-in-law to Rose. Cherished Opa of 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Gysbertus was born in Katwijk, Holland and lived through many experiences during his life of 95 years, from the Depression, WWII, he was a peacekeeper in Indonesia and later immigrated to Canada with his new wife in 1951. Gys was an avid gardener, had a greenhouse business in NOTL and worked at General Motors for 25 years. He was a passionate, involved member of Covenant Christian Reformed Church and volunteered in their Friendship club for many years, which was very dear to both him and our Mother. Deep gratitude to the staff, nurses and care team associated with the Niagara branch of the LHIN for all their care.
Visitation will be held at Covenant Christian Reformed Church, 278 Parnell Rd., St. Catharines on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. with funeral service following at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow at Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Christian School or a charity of your choice
