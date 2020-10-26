1/1
Gysbertus VANDERPERK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gysbertus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Generations come and generations go, but the earth remains forever. Ecclesiastes 1:4. In his 96th year, Gysbertus Vanderperk passed away peacefully while being cared for by his loving family, at his home in St. Catharines, on October 22, 2020. He was a positive, cheerful man who lived out his faith and will be sadly missed by his family. Husband to the late Gerrie (2012) beloved father to Bert, John (Liz), Pete (Margaret), Lydia (Bill) and Nelly (Fred) father-in-law to Rose. Cherished Opa of 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Gysbertus was born in Katwijk, Holland and lived through many experiences during his life of 95 years, from the Depression, WWII, he was a peacekeeper in Indonesia and later immigrated to Canada with his new wife in 1951. Gys was an avid gardener, had a greenhouse business in NOTL and worked at General Motors for 25 years. He was a passionate, involved member of Covenant Christian Reformed Church and volunteered in their Friendship club for many years, which was very dear to both him and our Mother. Deep gratitude to the staff, nurses and care team associated with the Niagara branch of the LHIN for all their care. Under current pandemic conditions, regulations have been set in place that limit the number of visitors allowed in the church at a given time. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing (visit thebao.ca or call funeral home for further information). As attendance for visitation and service is limited, attendees must pre-register at https://morganfuneral.frontrunnerpro.com/book-of-memories/4368567/VanderPerk-Gysbertus/index.php. Visitation will be held at Covenant Christian Reformed Church, 278 Parnell Rd., St. Catharines on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. with funeral service following at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow at Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Christian School or a charity of your choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Home
415 Regent Street
Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0
(905) 468-3255
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Home Niagara-on-the-Lake Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved